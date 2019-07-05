JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Disney removes casting couch blooper scene from 'Toy Story 2'

Cess on petrol, diesel hiked by Re 1/lt; customs duty on gold increased
Business Standard

Govt lower fiscal deficit target to 3.3% for FY20

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier estimate of 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

"The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3 per cent brought down from 3.4 per cent," she said while presenting Budget for 2019-20.

While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU