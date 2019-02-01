Govt misses fiscal deficit target; pegs at 3.4% for current fiscal

Deviating from the target, Friday said deficit for the current is expected to be slightly higher at 3.4 per cent for the current

For 2019-20, the government too retains the fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

"We would have maintained fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent for year 2018-19 and taken further steps to consolidate fiscal deficit in year 2019-20. However, considering the need for income support to farmers we have provided Rs 20,000 crore in 2018-19 RE (Revised Estimate) and Rs 75,000 crore in 2019-20 BE (Budget Estimate).

"If we exclude this, the fiscal deficit would have been less than 3.3 per cent for 2018-19 and less than 3.1 per cent for year 2019-20," Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

From the high of almost 6 per cent seven years ago, he said, the fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 per cent in 2018-19 RE.

