Resolution introduced in US Congress to grant asylum to Aasia Bibi

A US lawmaker has introduced a resolution in the to grant asylum to Pakistani woman Bibi, who was acquitted by the in a case, claiming she was "persecuted" in the Muslim-majority country for being a Christian.

A three-member bench threw out a petition seeking to review the apex court's decision to acquit 47-year-old on Tuesday.

Bibi, a mother of four, was arrested in 2009 for allegedly using derogatory words during a quarrel with Muslim women while working on a farm in province.

was convicted in 2010 by the trial court and her death sentence was maintained by the in 2014. The apex court overturned her conviction last year, sparking days of violent demonstrations led by hardline Islamist parties.

" has been persecuted, jailed and threatened for doing nothing more than being a Christian in Pakistan," Congressman said.

The recent decision by Pakistan's top court to overturn Bibi's death sentence and free her from jail is obviously welcome news, the lawmaker said.

"However, continues to be in danger and is the subject of incendiary rhetoric by radical Islamist leaders. That's why it's essential for and other defenders of religious freedom to stand up and protect her," Calvert said.

Recognising the importance of granting asylum to those with legitimate claims of for their religion, race, nationality, membership in a social group, or political belief; the resolution supports granting asylum in the to Bibi and her immediate family.

Pakistani on Thursday said Bibi may leave the country shortly as there are threats to her life. Her two daughter had already shifted to

said on Thursday that Bibi was a free citizen and has the right to travel anywhere inside the country or abroad.

Bibi's case gained prominence when former of Pakistan's province was killed in 2011 for supporting her and criticising the laws.

A month after Taseer was killed, Pakistan's Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who spoke out against the law, was shot dead in

The blasphemy laws were promulgated by former military dictator in 1980s. A person convicted under these laws is given death sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)