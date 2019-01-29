Govt petition on Ayodhya land 'insidious': Owaisi

Describing theCentre's plea in the to return excess land acquired by it in to their original owners as "insidious", Tuesday said the was trying to prevent fair of the dispute.

"This insidious attempt by the should not be ignored. They're trying everything in their capacity to prevent a fair and independent of the Babri Masjid dispute," the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader tweeted.

In 2003, the apex court held that unless the dispute was resolved, status quo had to be maintained over surplus land, he said.

"Govt knows this, threatening the judicial process like this is another (failed) attempt to save BJP from their rapidly diminishing political fortunes,"the MP said in another tweet.

The Centre Tuesday moved the seeking its permission to return the excess or superfluous land around the disputed Babri Masjid site to its original owners.

In his officialFacebook page, the alleged thattheCentres pleawas another example of bringing the "political fight of the in the court room."



Owaisi said in 1993, the apex court passed orders that all parties should wait till disputes are resolved.

At this stage, the Centre filing such an application for return of 50-60 acres land to after 3-4 orders rejecting the same, "is completely frivolous and superfluous and full with politics," he said in the post.

