Govt prohibits imports of unregistered, non-complaint second-hand electronics, IT goods

Import of second-hand or refurbished and IT goods without registration with the (BIS) is prohibited, the has said.

Under the and IT Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) order 2012, imports of these goods is allowed through the registration with the or on specific exemption letter from the ministry of IT and (MeitY).

Without the registration and compliance with labelling requirements, it said, the imported goods will be re-exported by the importer, otherwise the customs authorities will deform those products and dispose of them as scrap.

"The imports of goods (new as well as second hand, whether or not refurbished, repaired or re-conditioned)...is prohibited unless they are registered with and comply to the labelling requirements published by BIS, as amended from time to time, or on specific exemption letter from MeitY for a particular consignment," the directorate (DGFT) has said in a notification.

According to a report, the country's has increased to USD 55.6 billion in 2018-19 from USD 51.5 billion in 2017-18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)