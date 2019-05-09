Indian archers misfire in World Cup Stage II

Indian archers drew a blank in the individual and team events of both recurve and compound sections as they failed to enter the medal rounds of the ongoing Stage II, here Thursday.

The Indian men's recurve team of Jagdish Choudhary, Chaman Singh and Sukhchain Singh lost to their lower-ranked counterparts from 1-5. They started off with a 54-all opening, only to misfire in the second and third sets to lose the quarterfinal tie.

The compound women's team of Parveena, Monali Jadhav and too witnessed similar fate as they lost 219-231 against their opponents from Chinese

The recurve women's team also fell by the wayside in the second round with a 2-6 defeat to USA.

Seeded fourth, the compound men's team could not even cross the first round hurdle and were eliminated by 13th seed 220-223.

India's hope will now rest on the mixed pair event in both the recurve and compound sections.

Earlier, the Indians started on a miserable note in the individual section as they bowed out one by one.

Vakilraj Dindor made a pre-quarterfinal exit, going down to of Chinese 3-7 in the men's recurve.

Ankita Bhakat lost to seventh seed of in a pre-quarterfinal contest that went all the way up to shoot-off. Locked 5-5 after five sets, Meng shot a perfect 10 in the shoot-off to edge out Ankita.

Preeti then lost to of Great Britain 4-6 in the third round.

In the men's compound individual event, Gurwinder Singh also made a third round exit after losing to 51-year-old of 146-149, while Monali Jadhav was ousted by of USA 140-144 in the women's section.

fielded their reserves in Stage II and were further handicapped by the absence of any in the compound section due to internal wrangling in the Association of

After the travel issues that prevented India's top archers from attending the season-opener in Medellin, stuck to their original plan of sending the reserves for

