Govt sanctions Rs 7,214 cr to 6 states, 1 UT as relief for calamity damage

The Centre Tuesday approved the release of Rs 7,214 crore to six states and a Union Territory, including Rs 4,714 crore to Maharashtra, for floods, draught and cyclone damage.

A statement by the (MHA) said a high-level committee, headed by Rajnath Singh, sanctioned the additional central assistance from the (NDRF) of Rs 7,214.03 crore to six states and one Union Territory.

Among the sanctioned amount, Rs 4,714.28 crore will be given to (drought), Rs 949.49 crore to (drought), Rs 900.4 crore to (drought),



Rs 317.44 crore to (flood and landslides), Rs 191.73 crore to (flood), Rs 127.60 crore to (drought) and Rs 13.09 crore to UT of Puducherry (cyclone).

The meeting was held here to consider the additional central assistance to these six states and one UT, which were affected by floods, landslides, cloudburst and cyclone Gaja and drought during kharif season 2018-19, the statement said.

Piyush Goel, and senior officers of the ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present in the meeting.

