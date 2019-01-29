Intel announces Israel expansion government values at $10 bn

said Tuesday it is expanding its operations in Israel, where government ministers said the US computer chipmaker will invest some 10 billion dollars in a new plant.

" today announced it will submit a business plan to the government of for continued investment in the company's manufacturing site," a statement from Intel's Israeli representatives said.

said late Monday he was informed by of their decision "to invest another 40 billion shekels, an unprecedented decision expected to bring thousands of jobs to the south."



said Intel had chosen to "build its most advanced plant here in " Last year, Intel had already decided on a USD 5 billion upgrade to the site in Kiryat Gat, a small city in southern

In 2017, Intel closed a $15 billion deal to buy Israeli autonomous firm Mobileye, the country's biggest ever.

The Silicon Valley giant currently employs 11,700 people in Israel in its plant and development centres across the country, in addition to 1,170 staff.

Intel's exports from Israel reached USD 4 billion in 2018, according to the company.

