DoT to begin test checks, verify telcos' claims of lower AGR dues: Report

The telecom department will verify telcos' claims of lesser AGR dues by initiating random 'test checks' before March 17, sources said.
The 'test check' will happen for all telcom firms but will start with those claiming they have already made full and final settlement towards their statutory liabilities.
The exercise will help the department assess the gap between telcos' claim of what their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues are and its own estimates.
