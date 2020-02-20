Honda Motorcycles launch BS-VI compliant Shine, price starts at Rs 67,857

-
ALSO READ
HMSI doesn't expect revival in auto industry for next two quarters
BS-VI switch will impact 2-wheeler sales until Diwali, says Honda CEO
Honda motorcycle sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, SP 125 bike
Honda Motorcycle resumes work at Manesar plant with permanent staff
Workers of Honda Motorcycle's Manesar plant stage protest march
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched BS-VI compliant version of its Shine bike model price starting at Rs 67,857 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Shine is powered by a BS-VI compliant 125cc engine with 14 per cent more fuel economy than the previous version, HMSI said in a statement.
Commenting on the launch, HMSI President, CEO and Managing Director Minoru Kato said the next generation Shine BS-VI, "unleash another quiet revolution in 125cc motorcycle segment and further strengthen our business expansion in India".
The company has already sold 250,000 units of BS-VI compliant two-wheelers, he added.
HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the Shine model has sold more than 8 million units.
"With Honda's superior technology, 5-speed transmission and new features, Shine BS-VI offers 14 per cent more fuel efficiency. The Shine BS-VI shall start arriving at our network towards the end of February 2020," he added.