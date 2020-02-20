Honda Motorcycles launch BS-VI compliant Shine, price starts at Rs 67,857

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched BS-VI compliant version of its Shine bike model price starting at Rs 67,857 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Shine is powered by a BS-VI compliant 125cc engine with 14 per cent more fuel economy than the previous version, HMSI said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, HMSI President, CEO and Managing Director Minoru Kato said the next generation Shine BS-VI, "unleash another quiet revolution in 125cc motorcycle segment and further strengthen our business expansion in India".

The company has already sold 250,000 units of BS-VI compliant two-wheelers, he added.

HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the Shine model has sold more than 8 million units.

"With Honda's superior technology, 5-speed transmission and new features, Shine BS-VI offers 14 per cent more fuel efficiency. The Shine BS-VI shall start arriving at our network towards the end of February 2020," he added.