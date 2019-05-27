Granules gets USFDA nod for ADHD treatment drug

Drug firm Monday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Hydrochloride extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of (ADHD).

The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed (RLD), Ritalin LA extended-release capsules of

The (USFDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned of Granules India, for Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, Granules said in a BSE filing.

said, till date, had submitted total 19 ANDAs and the current approval is the third ANDA approval for the entity. Go-ahead for the balance 16 ANDAs are awaited.

Shares of were trading 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 112.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)