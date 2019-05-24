Grasim Industries Q4 net profit at Rs 1,531.86 cr

Grasim Industries, a part of Group, Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,531.86 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 853.62 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 20,965.25 crore. It was at Rs 17,363.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 18,747.22 crore during the quarter.

The results are not comparable with that of the previous period as it includes financial results of Viscose Filament Yarn (VFY) business of Century Textiles and Industries, whose management rights was acquired by it, and plants acquired from and Jaypee Corporation, the company said.

Besides, it also includes the financial result of erstwhile Nuvo Limited (ABNL) and its subsidiaries, it added.

Grasim Industries' revenue from business during the quarter stood at Rs 10,905.15 crore. It was at Rs 9,290.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

"The consolidated sales volume registered an increase of 16 per cent on YoY basis to 22 MTPA," Grasim said in a statement.

Revenue from viscose segment was at Rs 2,624.81 crore in January-March. It was at Rs 2,231.38 crore a year ago.

"For January-March 2018-19 the production and sales volume was at 130 KT and 139 KT, respectively, recording an increase of 15 per cent and 13 per cent YoY," it said.

Revenue from was at Rs 1,687.93 crore. It was at Rs 1,438.61 crore a year ago.

The revenue from was at Rs 4,702.50 crore during March quarter. It was at Rs 3,475.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the financial year 2018-19, Grasim Industries' net profit stood at Rs 2,775.95 crore. It was at Rs 3,687.62 crore in 2017-18.

Revenue from operations for 2018-19 fiscal stood at Rs 72,970.64 crore. It was at Rs 57,033.67 crore in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing the company informed that its has resigned.

It has appointed as the new His appointment would be effective from July 1, 2019.

On the outlook, it said its viscose, staple fibre and filament yarn business will continue to focus on expanding the market in India, while the business would continue the brownfield expansion projects.

The government's thrust on infrastructure development viz. construction of cement concrete roads, metro rail networks, airports, DFC, irrigation projects and increase in the pace of execution under the low cost housing program supported strong volume off-take of cement, it said.

"All of these are expected to result in sustained demand growth for cement going forward. This augurs well for the industry," it said.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of Friday settled at Rs 908.30 on the BSE, up 2.46 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)