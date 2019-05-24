Gujarat: Students jump off Surat building after fire

Several students of a coaching class jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the here, the said.

There was no confirmation yet about any casualties in the incident, they said.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

A said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)