Gujarat: Students jump off Surat building after fire

Press Trust of India  |  Surat 

Several students of a coaching class jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex here, the official said.

There was no confirmation yet about any casualties in the incident, they said.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:56 IST

