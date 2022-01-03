Greaves Electric Mobility sells over 10,000 units in December 2021

-
Greaves Cotton's e-mobility arm Greaves Electric Mobility on Sunday said it sold over 10,000 units in December 2021, with the e-three-wheelers clocking a 101 per cent growth in sales a year ago.
Greaves Electric Mobility strengthens its position as a market leader in both E-2W and E-3W segments, with Ampere reporting a record almost 6X growth in revenue in December 2021 compared to the same month last year and E-3W business seeing 101 per cent growth in volume terms, it said.
Also, the October-December 2021 quarter was significant from many perspectives for the company. During the period, it acquired a 100 per cent stake in e-3-wheeler company ELE (e-rickshaws) and completed the acquisition of a 26 per cent stake in another e-3-wheeler company MLR Auto (Teja brand) along with the launch of Ranipet mega EV factory, it said.
The higher growth numbers in December came on the back of Ampere's recent announcement of the launch of the company's EV Mega site, it added.
Besides, the recently launched variant of large family e-scooter, Magnus EX, is also gaining increased preference among consumers, especially in the wake of the recent petrol price hike, which offers more than 100 km range on a single charge with an advanced detachable lithium-ion battery, the company stated.
"With Ampere, our e2W segment has achieved good success and December 2021 sales performance is a testament of the same. Our recent launch of Magnus EX is gaining wide acceptance from customers across the country," Ampere Vehicles Chief Operating Officer Roy Kurian said.
