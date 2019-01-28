Greece issues first 5-yr-bond since bailout exit: ministry source

on Monday issued a five-year bond, a said, its first such debt issue since exiting its last

The ministry source confirmed the issue to AFP without specifying the amount sought, which according to reports is between two and 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

In its last issue in February 2018, raised 3.0 billion euros at 3.5 percent via a 7-year

Offers at the time stood at around 6.5 billion euros.

The previous five-year sale, in July 2017, raised 3.0 billion euros at 4.625 per cent.

currently has no urgent need to draw money from the bond markets as it has built a cash cushion of at least 15 billion euros.

"Our financing needs are fully covered to 2020," told parliament earlier this month.

But it acts as a psychological milestone, designed to show that the country is on the road to recovery after emerging from its third international debt in August.

In a statement concluding its first post- monitoring mission on Friday, the pegged Greek growth this year at 2.4 per cent.

The Greek budget forecasts 2.5-percent growth, better than the expected eurozone average.

The Greek public debt in 2018 climbed to 335 billion euros, or 180.4 per cent, of GDP. It is forecast to fall to 167.8 per cent in 2019.

