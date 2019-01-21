JUST IN
Green corridor provided for organ transport to airport

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Police provided a green corridor for the transport of a live heart from a private hospital to the international airport here, covering a 35 km distance in 30 minutes.

The medical team carrying the heart left in an ambulance at 12.33 pm from Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad and reached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 1.03 pm, an official release said.

