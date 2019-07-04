Gross enrolment ratio of girls in secondary education increased to 80.29pc in 2016-17: WCD

The gross enrolment ratio of girls in secondary education level has increased to 80.29 per cent in 2016-17 against 80.10 per cent in 2015-16, the Women and Child Development Ministry said in Parliament.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said the latest reports of Health Management Information System (HMIS) shows that sex ratio at birth (SRB) is showing improving trends and it has increased from 923 to 931 at national level for the time period between 2015-16 and 2018-19.

"While at state or union territory level, in 21 states or UTs, SRB is showing improving trends whereas in three states or UTs, it is stable in financial year 2018-19 in comparison to previous 2017-18," she said.

Replying to another question, Irani said the Women and Child Development Ministry has requested all states and union territories to send innovative proposals for enhancing the safety and security of women under Nirbhaya Fund.

"In the past also, the states and union territories and ministries and departments were requested by the Ministry to send innovative proposals. All the proposals received are considered by the Empowered Committee as per the provisions of Framework for Nirbhaya Fund," she said.

