Growth of core sector industries slows to 2.6 pc in April

The growth of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 2.6 per cent in April, due to negative growth in crude oil, and fertiliser output.

During April 2018, the expansion rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, and -- stood at 4.7 per cent.

Coal generation growth was flat at 2.8 pet cent in April 2019, said the government data.

The output of and was 5.8 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.

Crude oil, natural gas, and fertilizers sectors posted decline in growth during the month.

The infrastructure sector growth has impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as these segments account for about 41 per cent of the total factory output.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)