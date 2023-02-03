JUST IN
49th GST Council meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Feb 18
Monthly GST revenue at Rs 1.50 trn to be new normal next fiscal: CBIC chief
Budget 2023: Riding on robust collections, govt realistic on tax target
Day ahead of Budget, FinMin reports robust GST mop up of Rs 1.56 trn in Jan
2nd highest gross GST collection in January 2023 amounting Rs 1.55 trn
Bihar govt seeks GST compensation extension for another five years
'Sinking hole of regulations': Mitra calls for simplification of GST system
Give specifics of notices to exporters seeking GST relief, says SC
Apparel, drugs, and leather exporters under scanner for tax scheme misuse
What youngsters want from India Inc: Freedom to explore, and space to fail
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST
Mandaviya assures govt support to those investing in plastic industry
icon-arrow-left
BIS issued 29 licences to foreign toy manufacturing units, says govt
Business Standard

49th GST Council meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Feb 18

The council may take up a discussion on the report of a group of ministers on taxation of 'pan masala' and 'gutka' firms and a report by a Group of Ministers (GoM) on setting up of appellate tribunals

Topics
GST council meeting | Nirmala Sitharaman | group of ministers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Goods and services tax, gst
The report by another GoM, chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, for GST levy on online gaming, casinos and horse racing may come up for deliberations.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts, will meet on February 18.

"The 49th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on February 18, 2023," the GST Council said in a tweet on Friday.

The council may take up a discussion on the report of a group of ministers on taxation of 'pan masala' and 'gutka' firms and a report by a Group of Ministers (GoM) on setting up of appellate tribunals.

The report by another GoM, chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, for GST levy on online gaming, casinos and horse racing may come up for deliberations.

These three GoM reports were part of the agenda items in the last GST Council meeting, that was held on December 17, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GST council meeting

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.