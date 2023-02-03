49th GST Council meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Feb 18

-
-
The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts, will meet on February 18.
"The 49th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on February 18, 2023," the GST Council said in a tweet on Friday.
The council may take up a discussion on the report of a group of ministers on taxation of 'pan masala' and 'gutka' firms and a report by a Group of Ministers (GoM) on setting up of appellate tribunals.
The report by another GoM, chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, for GST levy on online gaming, casinos and horse racing may come up for deliberations.
These three GoM reports were part of the agenda items in the last GST Council meeting, that was held on December 17, 2022.
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 23:14 IST
