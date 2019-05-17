Guar gum futures fall on weak spot demand

gum prices fell by Rs 90 to Rs 8,851 per five in futures trade Friday as investors cut their bets, driven by a weak trend at physical markets.

Marketmen said subdued demand on persistent arrivals from growing belts, mainly exerted pressure on gum prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, gum contracts for June slipped by Rs 90, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 8,851 per five with an open interest of 59,410 lots.

Besides, guar gum for May delivery eased by Rs 89, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 8,990 per five with an open interest of 8,545 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)