Guar gum futures fall over 1 pc on tepid demand

Guar gum prices on Monday plunged Rs 113 to Rs 7,715 per five quintal in futures trade as investors cut their bets following weak trend at the physical market.

Marketmen said subdued demand on persistent arrivals from growing belts mainly exerted pressure on guar gum prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December declined by Rs 113, or 1.44 per cent, to Rs 7,715 per five quintal with an open interest of 51,005 lots.

Contracts for January delivery eased by Rs 119, or 1.50 per cent, to Rs 7,820 per five quintal with an open interest of 19,195 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)