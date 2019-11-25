Mustard seed futures strengthen amid limited supplies

Mustard seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 26 to Rs 4,367 per quintal in futures trade as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies.

Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts demand from oil mills at spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in December rose Rs 26, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 4,367 per quintal with an open interest of 32,170 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for January gained Rs 31, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 4,372 per quintal with an open interest of 3,230 lots.

