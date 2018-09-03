Guar seed futures advance on positive spot leads

seed prices firmed up by Rs 27 to Rs 4,478 per in futures trade today as traders widened exposures on robust physical market cue.

Markertmen said elaborating of bets by the participants, guided by rising prices in the spot markets due to brisk demand from gum makers against tight position of stocks, dominated the up-swing in the seed futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, guar seed for November hardened by Rs 27, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 4,478 per quintal, revealing an open interest of 11,540 lots.

In a similar manner, the delivery for October increased by Rs 17.50, or 0.40 per cent, to Rs 4,426 per quintal, depicting the business turnover in 1,13,410 open interest lots.

