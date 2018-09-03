NCW seeks status of probe into gang rape, abduction of woman in Assam's Nagaon

The (NCW) has asked the DGP to update it about the status of a probe into the alleged abduction and gang rape of a woman in district, an said Monday.

The woman, in her twenties, was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and dumped on a national highway in district.

In a complaint filed with police last week, the woman had said she was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her male friend.

She had alleged they were waylaid and forcibly taken away by four men in their vehicle.

The four abductors raped her at Amoni near the and abandoned her near a petrol pump on NH 37 after she passed out, police said.

An spotted her and informed police, who rushed to the spot and admitted her to the civil hospital.

The woman is undergoing treatment for trauma and severe injuries in her private parts.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the NCW has written to Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia to apprise it of the investigation and give feedback on the matter at the earliest, according to an NCW

An FIR has been registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 376D (gang rape), 324 (injuring with dangerous weapons), police had said earlier.

The two-wheeler in which she was travelling has been recovered.

