Guj: LGBTQ+ community organises pride march in Vadodara

Members of the LGBTQ+ community Sunday took part in a pride march in Vadodara in Gujarat.
Dressed in colourful attire and holding placards and balloons, participants sang and danced along the 2.5-kilometre route of the march, which started from Dairy Den Circle and culminated at Yoginiketan, one of the organisers said.
He said this was the fourth 'LGBTQI+ Sanman Yatra' organised by city-based Foram Foundation, an LGBTQ community based organisation, with the support of other groups.
