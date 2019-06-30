2 labourers dead after cave-in

Two labourers were buried alive after a cave-in when they were digging soil from a river bank in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday, police said.

The two men were digging soil from the Choti Kali Sindh river bank when one of the walls of the deep ditch collapsed in the afternoon, Gangdhar police station incharge Surjeet Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Phool Singh (22) and Ishwar Singh (25), both residents of Kalukheda village in the district, the officer said.

Ishwar Singh was found dead on the spot, while Phool Singh succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. The bodies have been handed over to the family, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the officer added.

