Guj man kills wife, hangs self in Banaskantha

A man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife at Udarna village in district's taluka on Saturday, police said.

Ragnath Thakor (48) killed his wife (40) using an axe and then hanged himself from a tree near their house in the afternoon, an said.

"The couple is survived by four children. While the exact reason behind the murder and suicide is not clear, it could be marital discord as Thakor and his wife frequently fought," he said.

