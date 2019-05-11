JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP-Cong workers clash, pelt stones at rally in MP's Ratlam

Press Trust of India  |  Ratlam 

Workers of the BJP and Congress Saturday clashed in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district where cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was scheduled to address a poll rally, police said.

BJP workers had come with black flags to Alot, near here, to protest against Congress leader Sidhu, whose rally incidentally got cancelled in the last minute, an official said.

Workers of the two parties clashed, pelted stones at each other, forcing police to resort to a mild cane charge, said the official.

"Some people sustained minor injuries. We have rounded up 11 people, including BJP leader and Janpad president Kalu Singh Parihar, for violence. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) A Jain said.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 20:41 IST
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 20:41 IST

