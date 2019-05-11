BJP-Cong workers clash, pelt stones at rally in MP's Ratlam

and Saturday clashed in Madhya Pradesh's district where cricketer-turned-politician was scheduled to address a poll rally, police said.

BJP workers had come with black flags to Alot, near here, to protest against Sidhu, whose rally incidentally got cancelled in the last minute, an said.

Workers of the two parties clashed, pelted stones at each other, forcing police to resort to a mild cane charge, said the

"Some people sustained minor injuries. We have rounded up 11 people, including and Janpad president Kalu Singh Parihar, for violence. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," of Police (CSP) A Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)