BJP-Cong workers clash, pelt stones at rally in MP's Ratlam

-
ALSO READ
Sidhu to campaign for Cong in poll-bound Chhattisgarh from Friday
EC issues notice to Sidhu for 'urging Muslims to not split votes'
Amritsar train accident: magisterial probe report to be submitted Tuesday
With Congress heading towards victory, Sidhu calls Rahul 'rising sun'
Clean chit to Sidhu couple in Amritsar train tragedy
-
Workers of the BJP and Congress Saturday clashed in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district where cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was scheduled to address a poll rally, police said.
BJP workers had come with black flags to Alot, near here, to protest against Congress leader Sidhu, whose rally incidentally got cancelled in the last minute, an official said.
Workers of the two parties clashed, pelted stones at each other, forcing police to resort to a mild cane charge, said the official.
"Some people sustained minor injuries. We have rounded up 11 people, including BJP leader and Janpad president Kalu Singh Parihar, for violence. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) A Jain said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU