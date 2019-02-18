Guj: PAAS quota leader Kathiriya held in 2015 sedition case

Patidar Anamat Samiti leader was Monday arrested in a 2015 case registered at police station here, an said.

Kathiriya was held from Velanja village near here, R R Sarvaiya, Additional of Police (Crime) said.

The case pertains to the quota agitation organised by the PAAS in 2015 demanding reservations for the Patidar community in government jobs and educational institutions.

A court had, on January 15, cancelled his bail in this case after police told court that he had violated bail conditions by abusing police over a parking row.

Kathiriya's petition against cancellation of bail is pending in

Police said Kathiriya was in the village to attend a friend's marriage when he was held.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)