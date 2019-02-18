Rahul Gandhi should announce name of leader of oppn alliance: Amit Shah

Asking to announce the name of the of the opposition alliance, on Monday said the grand alliance was moving forward only on the slogan of "Modi hatao".

Addressing party workers here after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, he said the government will not let the sacrifice of jawans go in vain.

"We have a zero tolerance policy against terrorism," Shah said at the Shakti Kendra Sammelan of workers from and

The BJP, he said, doesn't get disappointed by defeat or arrogant in victory and is in only to serve the people, he added.

The 2019 are important for the as well as for India, Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)