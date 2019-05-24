Gujarat fire: PM asks state govt to provide all assistance to those affected

on Friday expressed anguish over the fire tragedy in and asked the government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

At least 15 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the in Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)