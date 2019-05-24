JUST IN
Business Standard

Gujarat fire: PM asks state govt to provide all assistance to those affected

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the fire tragedy in Surat and asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

At least 15 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat. Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

Fri, May 24 2019. 18:26 IST

