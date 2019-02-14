JUST IN
Gunman kills five in northwest Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

A gunman on Thursday barged into a house in northwest Pakistan and shot dead five members of a family.

The incident occurred in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

District Police Office Mansoor Aman said the residents belonged to Peshawar's Badaber area.

The slain included a couple, their daughter and two sons.

The motive behind the murders was yet to be known.

In a separate incident, five people were killed and four injured as lightening struck their house in Sur Gul Village Kohat district. The dead included husband and wife and three children.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 13:50 IST

