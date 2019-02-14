Gunman kills five in northwest Pakistan

A gunman on Thursday barged into a house in northwest and shot dead five members of a family.

The incident occurred in Nowshera district of province.

said the residents belonged to Peshawar's Badaber area.

The slain included a couple, their daughter and two sons.

The motive behind the murders was yet to be known.

In a separate incident, five people were killed and four injured as lightening struck their house in district. The dead included husband and wife and three children.

