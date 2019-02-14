Six flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Six flights have been diverted from the due to bad weather between 9.30 am and 12 noon on Thursday, airport officials said.

"Four flights have been diverted to Two flights have been diverted to due to heavy rains," an said.

The flights that were diverted to were of Air Astana, Jet Airways, and GoAir, they said.

"One flight of Vistara and one flight of were diverted to Lucknow," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)