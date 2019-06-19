Pangolin scales seized; three held

Police have seized Pangolin scales, estimated to worth Rs 24 lakh, from three persons in district of Maharashtra, an said Wednesday.

of Police, Bhayander division, said the scales, weighing 5.50 kg, were seized from a four-wheeler Tuesday evening.

The accused are identified as Sachin Dhole, Nilesh Unde and Satish Bahire--all from coastal Ratnagiri district.

According to police, pangolin scales are in huge demand, especially in foreign countries, as they are believed to posses some medicinal value.

A case has been registered against the trio at Navghar police staion under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1973.

Police suspect the seized scales were sourced from forests in the Konkan region.

An said that investigators are trying to identify recipients of this illegal consignment.

