JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pulwama terror attack: Time will come when people's sentiments will have fulfilment, says Rajnath
Business Standard

Gurgaon police attaches property of fugitive gangster

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

The Gurgaon Police and civil administration have started attaching properties of fugitive gangsters, building pressure on them to surrender or arrest, officials said.

Sub Divisional Junior Magistrate (SDJM) Sudhir Kumar on Wednesday ordered property attachment of dreaded gangster Sube Singh, they said.

"Sube Singh is a dreaded gangster of Gurgaon and have close association with Kaushal gang. There are 20 criminal cases, including murder, registered against him in different police station of Gurgaon," Manesar SHO Kuldeep Singh said.

Earlier in January, police commissioner K K Rao had said that the Gurgaon police will make comprehensive plan for the arrest of fugitives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements