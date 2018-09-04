Gurugram land deal FIR: Hooda accuses BJP of pursuing 'vendetta politics'

The BJP government is pursuing "vendetta politics", said former Minister Tuesday, two days after he was booked along with Sonia Gandhi's son-in- for their alleged roles in some "irregular land deals" in Gurugram.

made the allegation denying that the state ever had any land scam during his tenure as minister and asserted the case against them has been lodged to divert the people's attention from the "controversial" Rafale aircraft deal.

Flanked by Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, reiterated the party's demand for a probe into the aircraft deal, saying the price fixed for the aircraft was three times higher than what was fixed by the previous

There has been no land scam during my tenure as CM in I have not bought even an inch of land. Whatever land I have, I have got it as a legacy from my father, Hooda told reporters in a conference.

The BJP government in the state is working "from behind curtains", said Hooda, adding the FIR against them was lodged on a private individual's complaint.

The case was lodged even before a panel set up by the to probe into the alleged irregular land deals gave its report, he added.

Had there been any proof of their roles in the land scam, they would not have been roaming free, he added.

An FIR against Vadra, Hooda, and two private firms was lodged under various penal sections of cheating and forgery on Saturday at station in Gurugram.

Hooda said he never indulged in vendetta against any party despite being the of for 10 years.

The act reeks of the BJP governments' frustration and their ploy to divert the people's attention from the Rafale aircraft deal.

Reiterating the Congress' demand for a JPC into the aircraft deal, Hooda said all doors, including that of moving courts, were open if their demand was not met.

The Rafale deal has been marred with huge corruption and the government was unable to answer the charges despite being questioned several times, he said.

The Rafale deal had been inked ignoring the defence procurement guidelines and keeping the in dark, the two leaders asserted, adding the work too was given to an inexperienced private firm.

Pilot said the avionic system, which the BJP government has claimed to be a reason for rise in the aircraft cost, is the same that the had agreed to in the deal.

