Cong boycotts Lokpal selection panel meet again

The has boycotted the meeting for a fifth time this year, asserting that it would continue to do so until the of the single largest opposition party is given the status of a full-fledged member in the panel.

The of in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote to Narendra Modi, conveying his decision on today's meeting of the panel.

The will set up a for recommending names for the appointment of the anti-graft ombudsman, the Lokpal, and its members.

"The government continues to invite me as a special invitee to the meeting despite being aware of the fact that there is no provision under section 4 of the Act, 2013. Accepting this invitation to attend as a 'Special Invitee' without rights of participation, recording of opinion and voting in the procedure would be violative of both the letter and spirit of the Act.

"I am therefore, forced, once again to respectfully decline the invitation to attend the meeting of the Selection Committee until the of single largest opposition party is conferred the status of a full-fledged member as envisioned in the Lokpal Act, 2013," Kharge said in his letter to the

The is the single largest opposition party in the

Kharge has boycotted the previous meetings of the selection committee which is chaired by the

He had sent letters to the prime minister rejecting the invitation extended to him to attend the meetings of the Selection Committee held this year on March 1, April 10, July 19 and August 20 as a "special invitee".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)