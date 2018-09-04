JK Police gets a new Intelligence chief

B was Tuesday appointed the new of the Police, replacing who has been shifted to police headquarters.

In an order issued Tuesday, Srinivas, a 1990 batch officer, has been appointed as the additional (CID).

Mir will join police headquarters as additional

It is a homecoming for the 54-year-old as he had successfully served as (CID) for nearly five years during which many terror modules were busted.

However, after the PDP-led alliance government came to power, he was replaced by Mir, a 1994

During various meetings held at the Centre, it was brought out that local intelligence had taken a hit especially after poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter.

will have a daunting task of establishing local intelligence in the valley which will help the police in carrying out more operations against the terror groups operating in the valley.

