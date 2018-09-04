JK Police gets a new Intelligence chief

-
B Srinivas was Tuesday appointed the new intelligence chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, replacing Abdul Gani Mir who has been shifted to police headquarters.
In an order issued Tuesday, Srinivas, a 1990 batch officer, has been appointed as the additional director general (CID).
Mir will join police headquarters as additional director general.
It is a homecoming for the 54-year-old Srinivas as he had successfully served as Inspector General (CID) for nearly five years during which many terror modules were busted.
However, after the PDP-led alliance government came to power, he was replaced by Mir, a 1994 batch officer.
During various meetings held at the Centre, it was brought out that local intelligence had taken a hit especially after poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter.
Srinivas will have a daunting task of establishing local intelligence in the Kashmir valley which will help the police in carrying out more operations against the terror groups operating in the valley.
