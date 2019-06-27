Gutkha, tobacco worth Rs 44 lakh seized in Maha; 4 held

Gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 44 lakh have been seized in district of and four persons arrested in this connection, police said Thursday.

The police intercepted a tempo on Manor-Wada road on Monday and found around 50 gunny bags containing gutkha and various other tobacco items in the vehicle, said.

The value of the banned goods was estimated to be around Rs 44 lakh, he said.

Four persons, including the tempo driver, cleaner and the vehicle owner, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the and Standards Act, he said.

The sale and consumption of gutkha and pan masala was banned in in 2012.

The last year announced that sale of gutkha would be made a non-bailable offence.

