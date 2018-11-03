Guwahati Theatre Festival to present four famed plays

The third edition of Theatre Festival (GTF) will present four critically acclaimed plays including Butler-Cole's solo English show 'Foreign Body' which explores sexual violence.

The three-day festival will also feature Meherzad Patel's English comedy 'Laughter Therapy', Atul Kumar's Hindi escape drama ' 9-2-11' and Sunil Shanbag's 'Stories in a Song' narrating struggle of music makers in the country, told reporters Friday.

The festival will begin on November 16.

"It is our annual endeavour to bring celebrated plays to the city and this edition will hopefully elevate the status of the festival further," said Bharali who is the of a local weekly G-Plus, organiser of the festival.

The fest will also organise theatre workshops for school and college students.

