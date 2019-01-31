Gwyneth Paltrow sued for USD 3.1 million over alleged skiing crash

A retired doctor from has filed a lawsuit against actor-entrepreneur Paltrow, alleging that she abandoned him after a skiing collision.

According to People magazine, the man, Terry Sanderson, has claimed in court documents that the 46-year-old was "skiing out of control" when she hit him from behind, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out" at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, in February 2016.

He has also alleged that Deer Valley ski instructor Eric Christiansen, who was accompanying Paltrow, did not call for help and later filed a report "falsely" accusing Sanderson of causing the alleged accident.

Sanderson is asking in excess of USD 3.1 million in damages from Paltrow, Christiansen and the Deer Valley resort.

He alleged that he suffered injuries including a "permanent traumatic brain injury", four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement".

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sanderson said, "I remember feeling very sore, and my brain felt like novocaine, I felt really numb."



Heather Wilson, a representative of Paltrow, has denied Sanderson's claims in a statement.

"This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that" she said.

