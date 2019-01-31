Woman, mother-in-law commit suicide in UP's Kaushambi

A woman and her mother-in-law died after they allegedly set themselves ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's district, the police said Thursday.

Following an altercation on Wednesday, Sheela (37) and Kunti Devi (70) of Kamalpur village immolated themselves after pouring kerosene on their bodies, they said.

By the time the family members and neighbours could douse the fire, the duo had perished, they added.

The dead bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination and further investigation is underway, a said.

