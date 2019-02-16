Gyangbung Rinpoche new Abbot of Tawang Monastery

Gyangbung Rinpoche has assumed charge of the Abbot of the 400-year-old Monastery in

along with of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, attended the enthronement ceremony of the new Abbot on Friday, an official release said.

The monastery also known as Gaden Namgyal Lhatse in Tibetan, means 'celestial paradise in a clear night'. It is the largest monastery in and second largest in the world.

Gyangbung Rinpoche succeeded Gangkar Tulku Lozang Konchok as the new Abbot.

Khandu expressed happiness on enthronement of new Abbot and welcomed him on his new roles and responsibility.

The said that the Monpa community is thankful to the role played by monastery in inculcating peace, discipline and humbleness among the people.

He said due to role of religion in the society, people are peaceful and the district has a very low crime rate.

Khandu said that Monastery is renowned not only in the state but world over and the enthronement of the new abbot is a significant event, which has its effect all over the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)