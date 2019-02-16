GRP seizes cannabis from train passenger

-
ALSO READ
100 ft high Tricolour at Guwahati Railway station
Fire breaks out near passenger waiting room at Bhubaneshwar railway station
31 Bangladeshis held at Guwahati railway station for allegedly illegally staying in country
Suspected ganja seized, one held
Rear four wheels of Kathgodam-Howrah Bagh express go off tracks near Gorakhpur
-
The Government Railway Police Saturday seized 12 kg of cannabis from the possession of a train passenger at Guwahati railway station, GRP sources said.
During routine checking of the train at the railway station the GRP personnel seized the ganja from the possession of the man travelling in the Kamrup Express, they said. The man had boarded the train at Dimapur railway station.
A case has been registered under Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the man, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU