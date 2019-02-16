JUST IN
Business Standard

GRP seizes cannabis from train passenger

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

The Government Railway Police Saturday seized 12 kg of cannabis from the possession of a train passenger at Guwahati railway station, GRP sources said.

During routine checking of the train at the railway station the GRP personnel seized the ganja from the possession of the man travelling in the Kamrup Express, they said. The man had boarded the train at Dimapur railway station.

A case has been registered under Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the man, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, they added.

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:30 IST

