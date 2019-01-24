JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Australia take upper hand at tea in first Sri Lanka Test

Spot demand lifts mentha oil futures by 0.99%
Business Standard

Half-burnt body of seer found in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A half-burnt body of a seer was found in a room at a cremation site at Baseda village here, police said Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Balaknath, SHO Subhash Rathore said, adding the body was found on Wednesday.

The official said the victim had burnt wood inside the room to beat the cold.

He may have died in his sleep after the fire spread inside the room, Rathore added.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements