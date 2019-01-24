Half-burnt body of seer found in UP

-
A half-burnt body of a seer was found in a room at a cremation site at Baseda village here, police said Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Balaknath, SHO Subhash Rathore said, adding the body was found on Wednesday.
The official said the victim had burnt wood inside the room to beat the cold.
He may have died in his sleep after the fire spread inside the room, Rathore added.
The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.
