'Halloween 2' eyes October 2020 release, Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green to return

A sequel to Universal and Blumhouse's 2018 film "Halloween" is moving forward with the studios looking at a release date in October 2020.

According to Collider, both and will be coming back for the sequel.

The 2018 film, which rebooted the franchise, also featured and Both the actors are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Sources told the outlet that production is expected to start just after the Labour Day holiday.

Universal already has an untitled Blumhouse horror movie scheduled for October 16, 2020 that will most likely be " 2".

"Halloween" was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original. The filmmaker is expected to return as of the 2020 sequel, alongside Blumhouse's Couper Samuelson, Green, and Danny McBride, who co-wrote and produced the reboot.

