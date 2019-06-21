BJP MP raises issue of reciting 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha

A Friday alleged that the did not oppose MP Barq's assertion that reciting 'Vande Mataram' was against Islam.

Participating in a discussion on a private member's resolution, alleged that and were seen thumping the desk when Barq made the remarks in the House.

While taking oath as a member of Lok Sabha, Barq said he would not recite 'Vande Mataram' in Parliament as "it is against Islam".

On Dubey's allegation, of in the Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Gandhis were not thumping the desk and that the allegation was not true.

It was Congress that popularised "Vande Mataram" in the country, he said.

Vande Mataram is a Bengali poem written by Bankim in 1870s. It was composed into song by Rabindranath Tagore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)