Bengaluru-bound Hamsafar Express derails near Assam-Tripura border

Nobody was injured when a pair of wheels of the Hamsafar Express from Agartala to Bengaluru derailed between Churaibari and Kalkalighat stations

Press Trust of India  |  Karimganj 

Representative image

A coach of Hamsafar Express on Tuesday derailed near the Assam-Tripura border, an NF Railway official said.

Nobody was injured when a pair of wheels of the 12504 Hamsafar Express from Agartala to Bengaluru derailed between Churaibari and Kalkalighat stations at around 8.15 am, he said.

Senior divisional officers have reached the spot in an accident relief train from Badarpur in Karimganj district of Assam.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, he said.

The train has been taken back to Churaibari in the Assam-Tripura border, the official said.
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 13:20 IST

