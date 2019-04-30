Bengaluru-bound Hamsafar Express derails near Assam-Tripura border

A coach of on Tuesday derailed near the Assam-Tripura border, an NF Railway official said.

Nobody was injured when a pair of wheels of the 12504 from Agartala to Bengaluru derailed between Churaibari and Kalkalighat stations at around 8.15 am, he said.

Senior divisional officers have reached the spot in an accident relief train from Badarpur in Karimganj district of Assam.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, he said.

The train has been taken back to Churaibari in the Assam-Tripura border, the official said.