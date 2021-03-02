54 students at school hostel test coronavirus positive in Hayana's Karnal

"The reports revealed that 54 students are COVID-19 positive," Sharma said. | Photo: ANI

Fifty four of a school near here have tested COVID-19 positive leading to suspension of classes and other academic activities, an official said on Tuesday.

Karnal Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Yogesh Sharma said three of Sainik School Kunjpura had tested positive for the virus on Monday following which the health department took samples of 390 and staff members of the school for testing.

"The reports revealed that 54 students are COVID-19 positive," Sharma said.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the school building and its hostels have been declared as a containment zone.

The Sainik are run by the Sainik Society under the Ministry of Defence and the students stay in hostels.

The education department had reopened for classes 9-12 in December last year and classes 3-5 from February 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)