Haryana man held for cheating in IB recruitment test

A resident has been arrested for allegedly cheating in an (IB) recruitment test in here, police said Monday.

"Shalik, a resident of Rijhana village in Gohana tehsil, district, was using an during the test conducted by the IB on Sunday at in Shimla," of Police Pramod Shukla said.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Shalik under sections 420, 120-B of Indian Penal Code and section 7 of Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified Examination Act, 1984 at station, he added.

Further investigation is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)